UNH women’s hockey: Wildcats ‘didn’t play the way you need to’ according to Witt in opening series against BU (10/5) The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) have started their season off slow thanks to the Boston University (BU) Terriers (2-0, 2-0). The Terriers and the Wildcats played a home-and-home series over the weekend at the Whittemore Center and the Walter Brown Arena.