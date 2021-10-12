CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google is countersuing Epic over its attempt to avoid Play Store fees

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, can’t stop drawing the ire of the major tech companies that facilitate a good portion of the company’s in-app transactions. Last year, for example, the North Carolina-based company got into a highly publicized dispute with Apple over commission fees based on in-app purchases. One that’s still playing out in the courts. Today, Google has filed a counterclaim against Epic, claiming the developer has violated the terms that allow Fortnite to reside in its Play Store.

