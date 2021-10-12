CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Paul Wall coming to Brass Hall in Marble Falls

By Staff
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston rapper Paul Wall is coming to Brass Hall in Marble Falls on Nov. 26. Tickets are on sale and expected to go quickly as the popular artist has a large following. General...

