Paul Wall coming to Brass Hall in Marble Falls

Thought we already hit peak food hall? Not so! Yet another one is headed to Silver Spring next year. Commas—yes, it’s named after the punctuation symbol—is meant to symbolize “the myriad of ways to dine and get together.” (We are strongly rooting for DC pop-up Ampersandwich to be included.) Specific concepts or participating chefs have yet to be announced, but the 12 food and drink vendors will cover a range of cuisines, including Ethiopian, Korean, Italian, and Salvadoran. The 13,000-square-foot venue, taking over the second level of Ellsworth Place mall, will also feature seven communal seating areas as well as a central bar for happy hour and late-night drinks.
Comments / 1