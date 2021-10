Wayne County Public Health has been working behind the scenes all summer to develop a free healthcare clinic in the county. It will become a reality in October 2021! The Free Clinic of Wayne County will be under the auspice of Free Clinics of Iowa. At the end of July 2021, Free Clinics of Iowa’s board of directors voted to have Wayne County’s clinic be the 31st such clinic in Iowa. Not only will the Free Clinics of Iowa help fund our program, they will also do all background checks on volunteers and will provide professional liability insurance at each of our sites for providers, nurses, paramedics and EMTs who volunteer.

WAYNE COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO