Review: Lone Echo II
2017’s Lone Echo was a good videogame. Actually, it was an excellent videogame because it came at a time when virtual reality (VR) needed big, impressive experiences that really showcased the potential of this technology. 2021 is a very different era. Titles like Half-Life: Alyx, Song in the Smoke, Stormland, and more provide players with epic adventures with engrossing storylines and inventive gameplay. After several delays to ensure Lone Echo II can be as good as it can, has Ready At Dawn achieved the sequel fans have been hoping for? Let’s just say, it’s nice to be back Jack.www.vrfocus.com
