Patients’ referral to primary care after COVID-19 hospitalization varied widely during the pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Corona pandemic as a public health emergency. This pandemic affects the main pillars of food security. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between food insecurity and the probability of hospitalization and the length of the recovery period after getting COVID-19. The cross-sectional study was performed through the census on COVID-19 patients diagnosed in Fasa, Iran. Informed consent, demographic, and food security questionnaire were completed over the phone. Then, all patients were followed up until recovery. Data were analyzed using SPSS26 and Chi-square test, t-test, and logistic regression (P"‰<"‰0.05). In this study, 219 COVID-19 patients [100 (54.7%) male and 119 (54.3%) female] with a mean age of 40.05 Â± 15.54 years old were examined. Possibility of hospitalization and the length of the recovery period of more than one month was significantly longer in the food-insecure group (P"‰="‰0.001) and (P"‰="‰0.37), respectively, but the mean length of hospital stay in the two groups was not significantly different (P"‰="‰0.76). After adjusting for all confounding variables, people with food insecurity were 3.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with food security. Overall,Â we observed that food-insecure people were significantly more likely to be hospitalized than the secure group.

