Patients’ referral to primary care after COVID-19 hospitalization varied widely during the pandemic

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

As the U.S. rides the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers around the country are striving to save the lives of thousands of hospitalized patients. But as the long-term consequences of these hospital stays become more apparent, with many surviving patients facing so-called long-COVID and continued physical and mental...

www.eurekalert.org

Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
The Citizens Voice

87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Luzerne County

Luzerne County now has a total of 38,441 COVID-19 cases in the county and the death toll is 885, according to the state Department of Health. In Luzerne County, there are 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 adult patients are in the intensive care unit and 15 patients require the use of a ventilator.
alabamanews.net

Jackson Hospital Expanding Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for COVID-19 Patients

Montgomery-based Jackson Hospital has announced that it will expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments. This action comes in partnership with the Alabama Dept. of Public Health and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. For people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have...
foxlexington.com

Kentucky Children’s Hospital seeing surge in COVID-19 patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – COVID-19 cases in children remain at higher rates even as the state is beginning to see a downward trend. Doctors with Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington say they’re in the middle of a big surge, seeing six times more critically ill patients than they have during any time of the pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com

How 9 hospitals are approaching COVID-19 vaccines for transplant patients

Many of the country's more than 250 organ transplant centers have recently moved to require COVID-19 vaccination for both organ recipients and donors, Kaiser Health News reports. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth garnered attention earlier this month for its policy that it will not perform organ transplants on unvaccinated patients in nearly...
MedicalXpress

Ear sensor enables safe telemedical care for COVID-19 risk patients

Using telemedicine, COVID-19 patients can be cared for safely at home—from initial home isolation to recovery or, in case problems arise, admission to hospital. A team from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now successfully demonstrated this in a study involving 150 patients with risk factors for a severe progression of the disease.
thenewsprogress.com

Sentara creates public COVID-19 hospitalized patient dashboard

Sentara has launched a new public dashboard that tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients by hospital location. This tool is to help the public understand trends of COVID-19 hospitalizations in your community. The data is updated daily, Monday – Friday. Data from these dashboards can help showcase current hospitalization trends among COVID-19 patients, and the percent of COVID-19 patients out of the total number of hospitalized inpatients.
ABC 4

Intermountain Health Care overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah hospitals continue to be significantly impacted by the state’s COVID surge as well as by the high volume of patients needing ICU and acute care. The Utah Department of Health reported on Thursday that the state’s 16 referral center hospitals that are best equipped and staffed to treat COVID patients were at 100.2% capacity.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals paying $24 billion more for labor during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the delta variant pushes COVID-19 caseloads to all-time highs, hospitals and health systems across the country are paying $24 billion more per year for qualified clinical labor than they did pre-pandemic, according to a new PINC AI analysis from Premier. Clinical labor costs are up by an average of...
cbslocal.com

Florida Hospital Patients With COVID-19 Down By Nearly 1,200

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals dropped by nearly 1,200 over the past week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 4,240 inpatients at 257 Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 5,414 inpatients reported October 1st. The number of inpatients reported Friday was less than a third of the 13,452 who were hospitalized on September 8th.
Bangor Daily News

COVID-19 patient numbers keep falling at Bangor hospital

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Bangor area continues to trend downward, according to data released Thursday by Northern Light Health. Some 22 COVID patients were hospitalized at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Thursday, a 45 percent decline from the 40 patients who had been admitted to the hospital a week ago.
Nature.com

Food insecurity arises the likelihood of hospitalization in patients with COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Corona pandemic as a public health emergency. This pandemic affects the main pillars of food security. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between food insecurity and the probability of hospitalization and the length of the recovery period after getting COVID-19. The cross-sectional study was performed through the census on COVID-19 patients diagnosed in Fasa, Iran. Informed consent, demographic, and food security questionnaire were completed over the phone. Then, all patients were followed up until recovery. Data were analyzed using SPSS26 and Chi-square test, t-test, and logistic regression (P"‰<"‰0.05). In this study, 219 COVID-19 patients [100 (54.7%) male and 119 (54.3%) female] with a mean age of 40.05 Â± 15.54 years old were examined. Possibility of hospitalization and the length of the recovery period of more than one month was significantly longer in the food-insecure group (P"‰="‰0.001) and (P"‰="‰0.37), respectively, but the mean length of hospital stay in the two groups was not significantly different (P"‰="‰0.76). After adjusting for all confounding variables, people with food insecurity were 3.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with food security. Overall,Â we observed that food-insecure people were significantly more likely to be hospitalized than the secure group.
Kearney Hub

Mental health sags during COVID-19 pandemic

KEARNEY — If you’ve struggled with your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of adults in the U.S. are struggling with mental health. Of those, 31% have symptoms of anxiety. Also, 57% of adults from eight...
yaktrinews.com

Yakima hospital system still ‘fragile’ despite decrease in COVID-19 patients

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is still struggling to keep up with the high demand for patient care, despite seeing a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations. “Even though the numbers are kind of declining, we’re certainly not out of the woods,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital. “We remain very fragile as a hospital system.”
