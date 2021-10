When Virginia – and the rest of the country – experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases that began in November 2020 and continued through the holidays, residents ages 20 to 39 exhibited the highest transmission rates, 0 to 19 the lowest rates. During the current surge (which now seems to be fading) there has been a shift. According to Dr. Brandy Darby, epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, newborns to those 19 years old are seeing transmission rates similar to those 20 to 39.

