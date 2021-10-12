Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

The purpose of this work is to provide an in silico molecular rationale of the role eventually played by currently circulating mutations in the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (S-RBDCoV"‘2) in evading the immune surveillance effects elicited by the two Eli Lilly LY-CoV555/bamlanivimab and LY-CoV016/etesevimab monoclonal antibodies. The main findings from this study show that, compared to the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, mutations E484A/G/K/Q/R/V, Q493K/L/R, S494A/P/R, L452R and F490S are predicted to be markedly resistant to neutralization by LY-CoV555, while mutations K417E/N/T, D420A/G/N, N460I/K/S/T, T415P, and Y489C/S are predicted to confer LY-CoV016 escaping advantage to the viral protein. A challenge of our global in silico results against relevant experimental data resulted in an overall 90% agreement. Thus, the results presented provide a molecular-based rationale for all relative experimental findings, constitute a fast and reliable tool for identifying and prioritizing all present and newly reported circulating spike SARS-CoV-2 variants with respect to antibody neutralization, and yield substantial structural information for the development of next-generation vaccines and monoclonal antibodies more resilient to viral evolution.
