CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

The newly identified antibody was isolated using lymphocytes from COVID-19 patients enrolled in the ImmunoCoV study being carried out by CHUV’s Service of Immunology and Allergy. This antibody is one of the most powerful identified so far against SARS-CoV-2. Structural characterization of the antibody indicates that it binds to an area...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Immune System#Europe#Antibody#Chuv#Epfl
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Oxford scientists working on new Covid vaccine to target Delta variant

A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, amid rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a new offshoot of...
HEALTH
EurekAlert

Scientists design nanoparticles that communicate with cancer cells

NEW YORK, October 20, 2021 — A multi-institutional research team has designed nanoparticles that can communicate with and slow the development of cancer cells. The work — detailed in a newly published paper in Advanced Materials — has uncovered a novel framework for the potential development of drug-free cancer therapies.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Antiviral compound blocks SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells

Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a chemical compound that interferes with a key feature of many viruses that allows the viruses to invade human cells. The compound, called MM3122, was studied in cells and mice and holds promise as a new way to prevent infection or reduce the severity of COVID-19 if given early in the course of an infection, according to the researchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Vaccines are effective against most SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

Two of the commonly used coronavirus vaccines provide protection against multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant, a new Yale study has found. The findings, published Oct. 11 in the journal Nature, also show that those infected with the virus prior to vaccination...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

No crossreactivity of anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibodies with Syncytin-1

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. SARS-CoV-2, as well as the measures that were taken around the world to limit its spread, has killed thousands of people and ruined industries and economies. Vigorous vaccination campaigns are being pursued in the hope of ending the pandemic. However, many people are afraid of vaccination side effects, and one of these suspected side effects is female infertility due to vaccine-induced autoreactive antibodies against Syncytin-1 [1]. The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which is the main target of all vaccination schemes, shares homology to Syncytin-1. Syncytin-1 enables the fusion of trophoblasts to syncytiotrophoblasts, cells that are essential for placenta formation, an early step in the establishment of a pregnancy [2, 3].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular rationale for SARS-CoV-2 spike circulating mutations able to escape bamlanivimab and etesevimab monoclonal antibodies

The purpose of this work is to provide an in silico molecular rationale of the role eventually played by currently circulating mutations in the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (S-RBDCoV"‘2) in evading the immune surveillance effects elicited by the two Eli Lilly LY-CoV555/bamlanivimab and LY-CoV016/etesevimab monoclonal antibodies. The main findings from this study show that, compared to the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, mutations E484A/G/K/Q/R/V, Q493K/L/R, S494A/P/R, L452R and F490S are predicted to be markedly resistant to neutralization by LY-CoV555, while mutations K417E/N/T, D420A/G/N, N460I/K/S/T, T415P, and Y489C/S are predicted to confer LY-CoV016 escaping advantage to the viral protein. A challenge of our global in silico results against relevant experimental data resulted in an overall 90% agreement. Thus, the results presented provide a molecular-based rationale for all relative experimental findings, constitute a fast and reliable tool for identifying and prioritizing all present and newly reported circulating spike SARS-CoV-2 variants with respect to antibody neutralization, and yield substantial structural information for the development of next-generation vaccines and monoclonal antibodies more resilient to viral evolution.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

A new standard for reporting epidemic prediction research

An international panel has designed new guidelines to standardize how scientists report research that involves forecasting and prediction of how epidemics of infectious diseases unfold. Simon Pollett of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Maryland, United States, and colleagues present the guidelines, called EPIFORGE, in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine on October 19th.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Newly generated monoclonal antibodies effective against SARS-CoV-2 and variants

Japanese researchers have successfully produced potent neutralizing monoclonal antibodies from a patient who recovered rapidly from a severe case of COVID-19. In addition to appearing to have the world's strongest neutralizing activity, the newly developed antibodies have extraordinary binding activity against viral spike proteins. By blocking these bindings, it can prevent infection and reduce the severity of the disease. The antibody was also found to have a neutralizing activity against many variant strains.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Noninfectious versions of SARS-CoV-2 provide powerful research tools

To study a virus as infectious as SARS-CoV-2, researchers need to follow laborious protocols and have access to high-biosafety laboratories. Seeking to make such investigations safer, faster, and accessible to more teams around the world, virologists have created SARS-CoV-2 replicons—self-replicating RNAs that are not infectious but otherwise identical to the real virus.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Incidence estimation from SARS-CoV-2 genomes

Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. Daily counts of new COVID-19 cases remain a basis for evaluating the state of the pandemic and are vital for making informed decisions on public interventions. These case counts, however, are based on positive diagnostic test results and are thus highly dependent on the underlying testing strategy. But testing strategies differ from region to region and have drastically changed over time, making their precise influence on the number of daily new diagnoses hard to predict. More robust estimates of the number of newly infected individuals are therefore necessary for pandemic surveillance.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Understanding SARS-CoV-2 antibody binding

Researchers mapped where various antibodies bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The results could help in designing more effective antibody therapies for COVID-19. The body’s defense against SARS-CoV-2 relies on antibodies against the viral spike protein. But many mutations have arisen in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein since the virus first emerged. Such mutations could allow the virus to evade antibody-based defenses. Scientists would like to develop improved antibody therapies that the virus cannot evade through mutation. Doing so requires a detailed understanding of how various antibodies bind to the spike protein. Such an understanding could also help in predicting how new mutations may affect treatment.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy