In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people home; most notably, older adults who were more at risk from the virus. The pandemic isolated many older adults who rely on others for help and human interaction. The Reif Center understood the social isolation faced by older adults and wrote a grant to the Itasca Area Community Response Fund, which was created last spring as a joint venture between the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, United Way of 1000 Lakes, and other area funders. The Reif felt it was imperative to create safe, socially distanced activities to help combat the social isolation that affected older adults last year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO