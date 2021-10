This is not a Winners and Losers column. I’ll make this brief. Last season I wrote this immediately after the Seattle Seahawks traded for Jamal Adams. We knew that Adams would cost quite a bit to acquire but I’m still shocked that the Seahawks even did this. That is a ton of draft capital they’ve given up, even for someone as good as Adams. If this trade works, then Seattle has a potentially fantastic safety trio of Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Marquise Blair. If it backfires... this is the type of trade that could be the undoing of John Schneider and Pete Carroll.

