CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 waves in Kenya explained by socio-economic differences and introduction of variants

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

New modelling from the University of Warwick and KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme in Kenya highlights the role of socio-economic status in transmission of Covid-19 The first wave of COVID-19 in Kenya is explained by the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreading through the urban poor, unable to reduce their mobility. The second...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oxford scientists working on new Covid vaccine to target Delta variant

A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, amid rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a new offshoot of...
HEALTH
1470 WMBD

Dr. Kasper: COVID-19 variants could make virus weaker

PEORIA, Ill. — A top infectious disease specialist in Peoria offers assurances about the evolution of COVID-19 variants. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois College of Medicine tells “The Greg and Dan Show” as a virus evolves over time, it can often get weaker. “Some...
PEORIA, IL
US News and World Report

Kenya Lifts COVID-19 Curfew as Infection Rates Ease, President Says

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew on Wednesday that has been in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced. The East African nation, which has a population of 54 million, has recorded 252,199 infections since the pandemic erupted and 5,233 COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

How cultural differences shape responses to COVID-19

A study exploring cross-cultural differences in knowledge and attitudes towards COVID-19 reveals that people in Europe had the least knowledge of COVID-19 and lowest tendency to care about the coronavirus, while people in the United States had the lowest tendency to comply with public health restrictions. As the pandemic began to unfold, people in the Middle East and Asia were the most aware of COVID-19. People in the Middle East were also the most afraid of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#The Waves#Covid 19#Evolution#University Of Warwick New#The University Of Warwick#Wellcome#The Foreign#Nihr
KTLA

Africa’s rare glaciers will soon disappear, climate report says

Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most. The report from the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, released ahead of the U.N. climate […]
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Potential immunization strategy to protect against future coronavirus outbreaks

Osaka, Japan – The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the β-coronavirus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), alerted the world to the seriousness of the threat posed by novel viruses. To protect the world’s population from similar future outbreaks, broadly protective vaccines against SARS-related coronaviruses are urgently needed. In a recent study published in Journal of Experimental Medicine, a team of researchers led by Osaka University generated an immune antigen that was based on a conserved protein on the surface of SARS-related viruses. When used to immunize mice, this antigen elicited cross-neutralizing antibodies against SARS-related viruses.
WORLD
cdcgamingreports.com

In Kenya, gambling is alive and well amid Covid-19 ravages

When popular online gaming platform Sportpesa’s licence was revoked in 2019, Samuel Ndirangu thought he had finally found a way out of gambling. “I thought it was the beginning of a saving plan. I even deleted other betting apps that I had downloaded on my phone,” he says. Turns out...
GAMBLING
EurekAlert

‘Generation Lockdown’ needs targeted help-to-work policies – global report

Nations the world over are guilty of “policy inertia” when it comes to supporting young people who lost work or will struggle to enter the labour market as a result of the pandemic, according to new University of Cambridge research. Experts argue that many countries simply “repackaged” existing – and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Climatic signatures in the different COVID-19 pandemic waves across both hemispheres

The roles of climate and true seasonal signatures in the epidemiology of emergent pathogens, and that of SARS-CoV-2 in particular, remain poorly understood. With a statistical method designed to detect transitory associations, we show, for COVID-19 cases, strong consistent negative effects of both temperature and absolute humidity at large spatial scales. At finer spatial resolutions, we substantiate these connections during the seasonal rise and fall of COVID-19. Strong disease responses are identified in the first two waves, suggesting clear ranges for temperature and absolute humidity that are similar to those formerly described for seasonal influenza. For COVID-19, in all studied regions and pandemic waves, a process-based model that incorporates a temperature-dependent transmission rate outperforms baseline formulations with no driver or a sinusoidal seasonality. Our results, so far, classify COVID-19 as a seasonal low-temperature infection and suggest an important contribution of the airborne pathway in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, with implications for the control measures we discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Creebhills

Poorest Presidents in Africa and Their Net Worth (2021)

Who are the poorest presidents in Africa? Have you ever wondered who the least wealthy head of state is?. This is a valid question because corruption is the norm for government officials in Africa. It is not strange for government officials to embezzle large amounts of public funds when in office. They view their offices as a jackpot or opportunity to get rich.
charlestonmercury.com

COVID-19, the Delta variant and the future of the pandemic

Let’s start with an update of the numbers as of late September 2021:. - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of one of every 500 Americans (668,000) surpassing that of best estimates of the 1918 pandemic. - We are averaging 150,000 new cases a day. - There are 106,527,882 unvaccinated Americans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

The Variant Hunters Film: The Story Behind the Race To Sequence the COVID-19 Virus

The variant hunters are helping us to understand how and why the COVID-19 virus is spreading, allowing us to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear from some of the scientists behind the UK’s nationwide sequencing effort to track SARS-CoV-2. Sir Patrick Vallance (the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser) also describes how the expertise that came together during the pandemic is now recognized across the world – and why it’s crucially important to continue to sequence to be ready for future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Gender gap revealed in academic journal submissions during first COVID-19 wave

A study of 2,329 academic journals has found that, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer manuscripts were submitted by women than by men, and this gender gap was especially prominent in the medical field and for women in earlier stages of their careers. Flaminio Squazzoni of the University of Milan, Italy, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on October 13, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epidemiological and economic impact of COVID-19 in the US

This research measures the epidemiological and economic impact of COVID-19 spread in the US under different mitigation scenarios, comprising of non-pharmaceutical interventions. A detailed disease model of COVID-19 is combined with a model of the US economy to estimate the direct impact of labor supply shock to each sector arising from morbidity, mortality, and lockdown, as well as the indirect impact caused by the interdependencies between sectors. During a lockdown, estimates of jobs that are workable from home in each sector are used to modify the shock to labor supply. Results show trade-offs between economic losses, and lives saved and infections averted are non-linear in compliance to social distancing and the duration of the lockdown. Sectors that are worst hit are not the labor-intensive sectors such as the Agriculture sector and the Construction sector, but the ones with high valued jobs such as the Professional Services, even after the teleworkability of jobs is accounted for. Additionally, the findings show that a low compliance to interventions can be overcome by a longer shutdown period and vice versa to arrive at similar epidemiological impact but their net effect on economic loss depends on the interplay between the marginal gains from averting infections and deaths, versus the marginal loss from having healthy workers stay at home during the shutdown.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy