Electronic health record messaging during pandemic
10 days ago
What The Study Did: This study compared patient electronic health record inbox message volume in an ambulatory practice network in New England during the COVID-19 pandemic with pre-pandemic levels. Authors: Edward R. Melnick, M.D., M.H.S., of the Yale University...
What The Study Did: Researchers quantified how differences in COVID-19 vaccine uptake by race and ethnicity within each U.S. state produced substantial vaccination coverage disparities during the initial scale-up among older adults. Authors: Joshua A. Salomon, Ph.D., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California, is the corresponding...
An international panel has designed new guidelines to standardize how scientists report research that involves forecasting and prediction of how epidemics of infectious diseases unfold. Simon Pollett of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Maryland, United States, and colleagues present the guidelines, called EPIFORGE, in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine on October 19th.
Obesity is associated with severe outcomes among hospitalized individuals with COVID-19. A new study published in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses indicates that overweight and obesity may also impact symptoms in patients with mild forms of COVID-19. The study included 522 adults and children who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as...
Parents of kids attending LEAP Academy say one-stop model is major draw. In Camden, a school-based health clinic has been providing care for children for years. Once the pandemic hit, the number of patients doubled as more families turned to the LEAP Academy University Charter School for much-needed medical care. The academy was started in 1997 to give residents access to essential everyday services.
TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 12, 2021. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts say early detection is key in treating the disease. "(I) haven't done it in awhile. The doctor called and said, 'hey, hey,' so, here I am," Pam Mikolayczyk...
(WILX) - The University of North Carolina’s class of 2020 returned to campus for a belated commencement ceremony. As graduates celebrate, current students say they’re struggling with their studies. Diya Patel, a student at UNC, said, “It’s an adjustment. Some days are harder than others, but you figure it out.”
On Wednesday October 6, Harbor Regional Health (HRH) announced bonuses for their employed staff to honor their continuing dedication to our patients, our community, and Harbor Regional Health. HRH recently adopted a new Mission “to heal, comfort, and serve everyone with dignity and compassion.”. Said CEO Tom Jensen, “We are...
When investigators analyzed primary sludge collected during the first wave of COVID-19 (March 19 to June 30, 2020) at a wastewater treatment plant in Connecticut, they found trends in the presence of chemicals that related directly to the pandemic—for example, hydroxychloroquine had elevated concentrations in the week following Emergency Use Authorization of the drug for the treatment of COVID-19.
What The Study Did: In this analysis of more than 143,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, American Indian or Alaska Native, Latino, Black, Asian or Pacific Islander individuals were more likely than white individuals to have a COVID-19-associated hospitalization, intensive care unit admission or in-hospital death during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Making vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 a requirement for work, school or travel in the USA may be more effective at promoting vaccine uptake than employer policies which express a preference for, or emphasize the benefits of, vaccination. The findings are published in Scientific Reports. Dolores Albarracin and colleagues surveyed 299 adults...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KELO.com) — The North Dakota Department of Health and health care providers across the state are encouraging volunteers and individuals with health care experience to join the health care workforce during the pandemic. To help expand the health care workforce, North Dakota has reinstated its Temporary Nurse Aide...
A new "much needed" electronic patient system is being launched to modernise and improve how care is delivered in Jersey. The government has allocated £9.4m to deliver this project to benefit the island's healthcare system. The Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system will enable medical records to be used more efficiently,...
Soon after the pandemic started in early 2020, it became obvious to global public health officials, state health departments, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation and other healthcare and public policy entities that coordination and information sharing was paramount – and a struggle. Atlanta not only is home to healthcare powerhouses like CDC and its Foundation, but also to a strong life sciences and health technology community, and global corporations.
Gun violence rates in the United States were 30% higher during the COVID-19 pandemic (1st March 2020 to 31st March 2021), compared to the year before, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. Paddy Ssentongo and colleagues analyzed data obtained from the Gun Violence Archive on gun-related injuries and...
While burnout is not new to healthcare or U.S. employees, an examination of online job reviews released by Glassdoor Oct. 21 shows a significant spike in burnout over the last 19 months. For the report, the job and recruiting site looked at Glassdoor reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time...
The public health and economic effects of the pandemic continue to affect the well-being of many Americans. The American Rescue Plan included funding not only to address the public health crisis of the pandemic, but also to provide economic support to many low-income people struggling to make ends meet. Millions have lost jobs or income since the start of the pandemic, making it difficult to pay expenses including basic needs like food and housing. These challenges will ultimately affect people’s health and well-being, as they influence social determinants of health. This brief provides an overview of social determinants of health and a look at how adults are faring across an array of measures as of September 2021 when a portion of the population remained unvaccinated, and hospitalizations and deaths due to the delta variant are surging in some areas even as they wane in others.
A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
The greater number of deaths amongst those with mental health conditions and intellectual disabilities has been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study based on more than 160,000 patients has revealed. Before the pandemic the rates of mortality in those with severe mental health conditions were already higher than the...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising levels of stress and anxiety, especially among kids during the pandemic, is prompting new efforts to improve mental health for students and staff in schools. Some school districts, like Topeka Public Schools, are taking a variety of measures to make sure students and teachers feel comfortable and relaxed during the year. “We’ve […]
