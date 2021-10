Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly was named to the NWSL Team of the Month for September, the league announced today. Daly scored in two consecutive games for Houston in September to give the Dash a share of the points in their 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride on Sept. 5 and again five days later in a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire. The England international currently leads the team with five goals this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO