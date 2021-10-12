CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamo executive recognized as an emerging leader in the industry

houstondynamofc.com
 8 days ago

Every professional sports team knows that success starts with high-quality talent, both on and off the field. One such member of Houston Dynamo FC that was recently recognized for her talents is Director of Accounting, Vanessa Scott. Vanessa, who has been with the Dynamo since 2015, was recently honored as...

www.houstondynamofc.com

