Dynamo executive recognized as an emerging leader in the industry

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ELIGIBILITY: 76® Fan Appreciation Suite Giveaway Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents who live within a seventy-five (75) mile radius from Houston, Texas (the “Territory”) who are of legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside (and at least 18 years old) at the time of entry. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members (spouse, parent, child and sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and members of the same household, whether or not related) of Dynamo Soccer, LLC (“Club”), Motiva Enterprises LLC (together with the Club, the “Sponsor”), Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (“MLS”), and Soccer United Marketing, LLC (“SUM” and collectively with Sponsor and MLS, the “MLS Entities”) and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win a prize. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Void and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO