SARS-CoV-2 transmission after COVID-19 screening for primary school children

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

What The Study Did: Researchers used data from a primary school in Belgium to examine the possible role of children in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Authors: Christelle Meuris, M.D., and Gilles Darcis, M.D., Ph.D., of the Liege University Hospital...

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

SARS-CoV-2 infected kids, adults at Belgian school equally, study suggests

SARS-CoV-2 may infect kids and adults at similar rates, although the former are much more likely to be asymptomatic, according to a study today in JAMA Network Open. The analysis included 13 students and 32 adults who attended, had a child attend, or worked at an elementary school in Liege, Belgium, and contracted COVID-19.
WORLD
Newswise

SARS-COV-2, Children, and Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome

Newswise — With the advent of the school year and children returning to in-person classes, there comes a concern over consequences with respect to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. It has been accepted that children are not as susceptible to viral infection and severe illness as adults. However, the current prevalence of the Delta variant is producing different outcomes. Furthermore, vaccines are not yet approved for children under 12. How much do we know about the effect of the Delta variant on disease outcomes with children?
KIDS
healthday.com

Incidence Rates of SARS-CoV-2 Similar for Children, Adults

FRIDAY, Oct. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The incidence rates of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection are similar for children and adults, but more infections among children are asymptomatic, according to a study published online Oct. 8 in JAMA Pediatrics. Fatimah S. Dawood, M.D., from the Centers...
KIDS
EurekAlert

Does weight affect COVID-19 symptoms in individuals with mild forms of COVID-19?

Obesity is associated with severe outcomes among hospitalized individuals with COVID-19. A new study published in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses indicates that overweight and obesity may also impact symptoms in patients with mild forms of COVID-19. The study included 522 adults and children who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as...
FITNESS
EurekAlert

Pediatricians and public health officials should present a united front against controversial state masking bans for schools

To keep in-person learning and protect students in schools, pediatricians and public health officials must advocate for evidence-based mitigation strategies that can reduce COVID-19 transmission — especially the Delta variant, which overwhelmed pediatric emergency rooms and hospitals, argued Yang et al. in a Perspective published in the journal Pediatrics. The...
EDUCATION
EurekAlert

Racial, ethnic disparities in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outcomes

What The Study Did: In this analysis of more than 143,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, American Indian or Alaska Native, Latino, Black, Asian or Pacific Islander individuals were more likely than white individuals to have a COVID-19-associated hospitalization, intensive care unit admission or in-hospital death during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

COVID-19: Vaccination requirements may promote vaccine uptake in the USA

Making vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 a requirement for work, school or travel in the USA may be more effective at promoting vaccine uptake than employer policies which express a preference for, or emphasize the benefits of, vaccination. The findings are published in Scientific Reports. Dolores Albarracin and colleagues surveyed 299 adults...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Children primed and ready for SARS-CoV-2

Single-cell sequencing of nasal swab samples from people uninfected or infected with SARS-CoV-2 shows that children have a primed innate immune response, which may protect them from severe disease. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a disease caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), can have devastating outcomes, particularly...
KIDS
EurekAlert

Students who felt that their university let them down during the COVID-19 pandemic ("institutional betrayal") were more likely to experience trauma symptoms

Students who felt that their university let them down during the COVID-19 pandemic ("institutional betrayal") were more likely to experience trauma symptoms. Article Title: COVID-19-related institutional betrayal associated with trauma symptoms among undergraduate students. Author Countries: USA. Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work. Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0258294.
COLLEGES
theridgewoodblog.net

SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests

Ridgewood NJ, surging demand for over-the-counter (OTC) at-home SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests, as well as point-of-care rapid tests—driven by requirements for unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing and parents’ need to test schoolchildren—is squeezing the US supply and driving up costs. In a move aimed at scaling up availability of at-home rapid tests, the US White House this week announced it will purchase an additional US$1 billion worth of the tests in order to quadruple the number of tests available in the US by December. The move follows a previous US$2 billion investment announced in September meant to supply rapid tests to community health centers, food banks, and schools. Expanding access to testing is part of US President Joe Biden’s 6-pronged COVID-19 action plan announced September 9. Lack of access to testing in the US could be contributing to the virus’s spread, as government-subsidized rapid testing is widely available in several other countries—including Britain, France, and Germany—making it easier for people to determine whether they are infected after a known exposure or when experiencing symptoms.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

AHN, UPMC Not Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines For Organ Transplant Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some health providers around the country are mandating transplant patients and living donors get the COVID-19 vaccine. While this isn’t a requirement at hospitals in western Pennsylvania, Dr. Stephen Bailey, who’s the Chair of the Cardiovascular Institute at Allegheny Health Network, says the issue is still being taken very seriously. “We do not have a policy that mandates transplant patients have the vaccine but we fully expect transplant patients to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Bailey. Dr. Bailey said the expectation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is for many reasons. “A transplanted organ is a sacred resource and if somebody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedicalXpress

Vaccines are effective against most SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

Two of the commonly used coronavirus vaccines provide protection against multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant, a new Yale study has found. The findings, published Oct. 11 in the journal Nature, also show that those infected with the virus prior to vaccination...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EurekAlert

From Health Affairs: Infant mortality in Nigeria increased during COVID-19

Some attention has been focused on secondary health effects from COVID-19, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The challenges of giving birth during this pandemic, especially in these countries, has little empirical evidence. A new study, released ahead of print by Health Affairs, presents new evidence from Nigeria, which, notably, has been found to annually account for 10 percent of all neonatal deaths and 12 percent of all stillbirths in the world. The authors examined data from 288 Nigerian primary health facilities, comparing mortality for children born between April and November 2020 and those born between December 2019 and March 2020. According to the study, there was a 1.1-percentage-point (22 percent) increase and a 0.72-percentage-point (23 percent) increase, respectively, in stillbirths and newborn deaths in Nigeria during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

