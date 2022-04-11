ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Links | Kansas severe weather resource list

By Ryan Newton, KSN News
KSN News and Storm Track 3 are here for you with a series of quick links to help you find out all the information you need to know about severe weather.

TRACKING THE STORMS

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS

TRACK STORM CHASERS (External link)

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK

KEEPING YOU SAFE

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

SEVERE WEATHER TIPS

KSN News

Kansans find a way to enjoy Kansas windy day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People of the South Wind is not just a slogan in Kansas. “This is crazy wind. It’s way too much,” said Elizabeth Hoover with little Adalyn, enjoying Riverside Park on Tuesday. “But I mean we’re used to it here. It’s Kansas.” Others taking dogs for a walk noticed the blown-over trash […]
KSN News

Construction to impact 13th Street area of I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New work being done on a water pipe that broke in October will impact drivers. It will close the 13th Street on-ramp to northbound I-135 beginning Wednesday.  The project also closes the right lane and the shoulder on northbound I-135. Crews are replacing additional sections of pipe near the area where the […]
KSN News

5 killed in less than a day in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another rash of killings in Kansas City, Missouri, has the mayor considering the use of federal funds to try and address the problem. The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that five people were killed in less than 24 hours in the Kansas City area — four in Kansas City, Missouri, […]
KSN News

Kids to take over Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kids will be taking over Riverfront Stadium for the Wichita Wind Surge game on Friday, May 6, at 7:05 p.m. Kids aged 7-12 are invited to participate in Kids Takeover Night. They will have the opportunity to shadow employees, participate in the tasks and activities that occur during a game, and […]
