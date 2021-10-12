CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pub plates up a GIANT Yorkshire pudding with an entire roast dinner packed inside - complete with succulent beef, crispy potatoes and honey-glazed carrots

By Amy Harris
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

A Sydney pub is set to serve up an entire roast dinner inside a giant plate-sized Yorkshire pudding.

The indulgent meal has yet to hit the menu at Surry Hills gastropub, The Forresters, before the end of October, but it's already winning plaudits from the Harbour City's top chefs and food critics.

Featuring a whole roast rump, honey-glazed carrots and crispy potatoes inside a gargantuan pudding, the $29 dish is the brainchild of former Merivale executive chef, Patrick Friesen, who recently struck out as a freelance menu consultant.

The idea for the over-sized 'Yorkie' was born after Mr Friesen cooked dinner for a Scottish friend, who recalled trying a similar dish during a trip home to Glasgow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF56A_0cPCLlsw00
Sydney pub The Forresters is set to serve up an entire roast dinner inside a plate-sized Yorkshire pudding (pictured)

'He told me about this whole plate of food served inside a Yorkshire pudding and covered in gravy, and to be honest I've been thinking about it ever since," the Canadian-born chef told Daily Mail Australia.

'I have always loved Yorkshire puddings as a rule but to me it always feels like there's never enough pudding to soak up the gravy.'

He added: 'This was kind of the perfect solution to that.'

Beloved across Britain, the humble Yorkshire pudding is a common side dish made from a batter of eggs, flour, and milk or water.

The cult favourite comfort food is typically served as an accompaniment to a roast dinner.

After speaking to his friend, Mr Friesen said he immediately hatched his plan to serve a full roast dinner inside a pudding, with photos of the finished article debuting on Instagram this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7c5G_0cPCLlsw00
The $29 dish is the brainchild of former Merivale executive chef, Patrick Friesen, (pictured) who recently struck out as a freelance menu consultant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14J7oN_0cPCLlsw00
The jumbo spin on the iconic British classic will soon be available to the public with Mr Friesen confirming it will hit the menu at The Forresters (pictured) on Monday, October 18

Not surprisingly Sydney's culinary elite were quick to weigh on the larger-than-life creation.

'That looks sick...old school big Yorkie,' wrote celebrity butcher Micky Peacock.

Josh Niland, head chef of award-winning Paddington restaurant Saint Peter, was also impressed.

'Thought this was a plate,' he wrote.

The jumbo spin on the iconic British classic will soon be available to the public with Mr Friesen confirming it will hit the menu on Monday, October 18.

