East London based emcee Rags recently released the visual for the track LATELY, taken off his recent mixtape titled DUCT TAPE. Filmed in Leyton and Hackney Marshes, ‘Lately’ fully situates Rags in the East London scene. ‘Lately’ is framed as a representation of the current mindset of Rags who, like so many, has gone through many changes over the pandemic period. Touching on topics like depression and drug use, ‘Lately’ sees Rags learn from past mistakes, and try to pass these lessons on to the people around him. The music video aims to highlight the important factor that Rags’ surroundings have on his creative process. This is his first music video and serves as a way for fans to get to know him better.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO