CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Joshua Plata joins Wave Property Management

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Plata joins Wave Property Management as a property manager. He most recently worked as a child developmental and adult support therapist. Plata joined the team in September. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Boise State University, with a minor in family studies. As a property manager, he will tag-team client-owner and tenant interactions. Wave Property Management believes its clients and tenants will deeply appreciate his excellent communication and conflict resolution skills.

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Manager#Wave Property Management#Boise State University
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy