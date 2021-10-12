Joshua Plata joins Wave Property Management
Joshua Plata joins Wave Property Management as a property manager. He most recently worked as a child developmental and adult support therapist. Plata joined the team in September. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Boise State University, with a minor in family studies. As a property manager, he will tag-team client-owner and tenant interactions. Wave Property Management believes its clients and tenants will deeply appreciate his excellent communication and conflict resolution skills.idahobusinessreview.com
