CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Students solve industry problems, build ventures in Hacking for Homebuilding challenge

By Ken Levy
idahobusinessreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State University's Venture College has partnered with its College of Innovation and Design, College of Engineering and business partners to challenge students and the public in the second annual Hacking for Homebuilding (HH) competition. Students and the general public compete in their own tracks for $20,000 in prize money as they develop new ventures to solve problems faced by local industry partners. The public track was added this year. HH is based ...

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Ventures#Innovation#College Of Engineering
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy