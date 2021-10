Cobos was born and raised in Pecos, TX. He says he always knew he wanted to be a police officer.

Behind the badge, Corporal Cobos lives a busy life as a family man. He's married with a 3-year-old, 1-year-old and has another baby on the way.

He says what he loves about the Hispanic Culture is the big families and the food!

Thank you Corporal Cobos for your service!