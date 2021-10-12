CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draws Released for This Weekend's ITA Cup

umweagles.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Mary Washington senior Moses Hutchison (Lynchburg, Va./E.C. Glass) will compete in the singles flight, and Hutchison, partner Andrew Watson (Charlottesville, Va. / Monticello), and senior Cole Tecce...

umweagles.com

Texas Sports

Women’s Tennis preview: ITA Texas Regionals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Seven University of Texas women's tennis athletes will compete in the main draw of the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Texas Regionals on Oct. 15-18 (Friday-Monday) at the Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU. The tournament will feature competition in both singles and doubles. Charlotte...
FORT WORTH, TX
Emory Wheel

Women’s tennis ITA championship victory leads Eagles to upcoming ITA cup

Emory University’s women’s tennis team dominated the University of the South (Tenn.) at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) South Regional Championships Oct. 1-3. The team demonstrated their impeccable potential, with freshman Eliza McPherron, junior Alexa Goetz, sophomore Xuanjin Li and seniors Emma Cartledge and Jessica Fatemi earning spots in the ITA Cup Oct. 13-18.
TENNIS
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Northwest’s Oliva, Zamurri Capture Wild Card Selections For ITA Cup

Northwest Missouri State University men’s tennis student-athletes Franco Oliva and Andrea Zamurri captured wild card entries into the 2021 ITA Cup set for Oct. 14-17 in Rome, Ga. Oliva and Zamurri each produced strong performances at the ITA Central Region championships in Edmond, Okla., to receive consideration for the wild...
TENNIS
suseagulls.com

Men’s Tennis competes in ITA Regional Championships

Brad Pappalardo represented the Sea Gulls in the Championship Singles bracket, advancing to the Round of 32 with a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-2 win over Marymount's Michael Miller before falling to Jonathan Nottingham of Carnegie Mellon 6-2, 6-2. Pappalardo and Gianluca Beaujon paired up to compete in the Championship Doubles bracket,...
TENNIS
cmu.edu

Women's Tennis Opens Play at ITA Cup, Two Doubles Teams Advance to Quarterfinals

(ROME, Ga.) - Four members of the Carnegie Mellon University women's tennis team opened play on Thursday at the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup being held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. First-year Crystal Zhou (Austin, Texas / LASA) started play on Thursday morning...
ROME, GA
troytrojans.com

Men’s Tennis Set for ITA Southern Regionals

TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's tennis team continues its busy fall season with another challenging tournament as the Trojans head to Auburn for the ITA Southern Regionals at the Yarbrough Tennis Complex Thursday through Tuesday. Nine Trojans will be in action Thursday as the first two rounds of the...
TENNIS
ursinusgrizzly.com

Women’s Tennis Succeeds at ITAs

Ava Compagnoni (avcompagnoni@ursinus.edu) The Lady Bears of Ursinus’ Women’s Tennis Team made the trip down to Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia, September 24-26, for an International Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Small College Tournament. After missing out on the ITA last year due to COVID, the Lady Bears could not wait for the competition. Many schools refused to travel for the tournament because of individual school COVID policies, therefore, teams who did compete were able to bring more players than in past years. Ursinus was able to bring six top players, seniors Maddie Russell and Cara Freedman; juniors Caitlin Vinsonhaler and Avery Samer; and freshmen Shannon Stewart and Allie Armour.
TENNIS
usdtoreros.com

Toreros Wrap Weekend at ITA Championship and USC Invite

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. - The San Diego women's tennis team wrapped up a busy weekend, competing at the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championship and the USC Invite. The duo of Solymar Colling and Elizabeth Goldsmith advanced to the round of 16 in the doubles main draw at the ITA All-American Championships. At USC's Women of Troy Invite, Abigail Desiatnikov earned four total wins.
TENNIS
cmu.edu

Tartans Continue Play at ITA Cup

(ROME, Ga.) - The Carnegie Mellon University women's tennis team had four members continue play on Friday at the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup. First-year tandem of Crystal Zhou (Austin, Texas / LASA) and Ava Givone (Delray Beach, Fla. / Oxbridge Academy) ran into University Athletic Association (UAA) counterparts Alexa Goetz and Xuanjin Li of Emory University in the quarterfinals and won 6-4, 6-2. The pair then faced another tandem from the UAA in Dakota Fordham and Carol Plakk from NYU in the semifinals. Zhou and Givone, who are unseeded, run to the championship was stopped with a 6-3, 6-4 setback.
TENNIS
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Ferris State Doubles Tandem Earns Invitation To 2021 ITA Cup Championships

Big Rapids, Mich. - A pair of Ferris State University women's tennis standouts, Sam Stephenson and Morgan Waller, have been chosen to compete as at-large selections for the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup set for this coming week in Rome, Ga. The Bulldog doubles tandem, who earned runner-up honors...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
gopetrels.com

Plenty of positives for men’s tennis at ITA Regional

ATLANTA—Daniel Cohen posted three singles wins, Michael Allen and Tony Molinet posted two singles wins, and Cameron Burkes and Zoe Raymond posted a perfect record in doubles to highlight Oglethorpe's results at the ITA Regional. The event served as the Stormy Petrels' lone competition of the fall semester as they prepare for the full slate next spring.
TENNIS
University of Indianapolis

Dunlap, Novikova head to ITA Cup

ROME, Ga. – The University of Indianapolis women's tennis team travels to the 2021 ITA Cup this week. The matches will begin on Thursday, Oct. 14, and will conclude on Sunday the 17th. The ITA Cup is the only singles and double championship event for the Division II level. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Oklahoma Daily

OU men's tennis: Six Sooners combine for 22 victories in ITA All-American qualifying round, main draw

Six Sooners competed in the ITA All-American qualifying and main draws in Tulsa, earning eight more wins to end their week with a total of 22 wins. Senior Mason Beiler represented the Sooners in the singles main draw tournament, bringing home the highest finish for a Sooner since Alex Ghilea reached the event’s semifinals in 2015. Beiler’s week commenced on Oct. 6, where he opened round one of the main draw with a victory over Notre Dame’s No. 25 ranked Axel Nefve in two sets, 6-3 and 7-5.
TULSA, OK
middlebury.edu

Trio of Panthers Head to ITA Cup

Aidan Harris, Noah Laber and Stan Morris of the Middlebury men's tennis team will head to Rome, Georgia to compete at the ITA Cup this week. Competition takes place on October 14 and 15, with winners advancing to the finals on Saturday, October 16. Doubles tandem Harris and Laber begin...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Sahana Raman ’25 qualifies for ITA Cup in Georgia

With her teammates, coaches and parents all supporting her from the sidelines, Sahana Raman ’25 was the last person standing in one of the most prestigious New England tennis tournaments. But the reality of her great accomplishment did not hit her until weeks later. On Sunday, Oct. 3, Raman won...
GEORGIA STATE
umweagles.com

UMW Men's Tennis Finishes Standout 1st Day at ITA Cup; Hutchison and Watson Still Alive

The University of Mary Washington men's tennis team achieved an outstanding day one at the ITA Cup in Berry, Ga., on Thursday. In singles, senior Moses Hutchison defeated Cole Lindwall of UW Whitewater, 6-3, 6-2, in the opening round in singles, and in doing so gained All-America honors. He then fell in the quarterfinal round to Jordan Theron of Methodist Univesity, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
TENNIS
middlebury.edu

Sahana Raman to Play in ITA Cup Title Match on Saturday

Sahana Raman of the Middlebury women's tennis team will play second-seed Eliza McPherron of Emory in the ITA Cup Title match on Saturday at noon in Rome, Georgia. Raman advanced to the finale after her opponent withdrew due to an injury in the semifinals round. She is just the second Panther to advance to the championship match, with Lok-Sze Leung playing in the title bout in 2011 and capturing the title in 2012. Raman enters the all-rookie finale with an unblemished 11-0 record, while McPherron is sporting a 9-1 mark.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
gustavus.edu

Comeback Win Advances Aney, Budde at ITA Cup

ROME, Ga. – The Gustavus men’s tennis top doubles team of Nick Aney (Sr., Rochester) and Alex Budde (Jr., Menomonee Falls, Wis.) fought back from a 6-4 first set loss to defeat Leach and Lemaitre of George Fox 7-6 (5), 10-8 in second and third sets for an upset victory in the first round of the ITA Cup at the Rome Tennis Center on Thursday.
SAINT PETER, MN
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Ferris State Duo Opens Action At 2021 ITA Cup Championships In Georgia

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's tennis doubles tandem of Sam Stephenson and Morgan Waller opened competition in the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup on Thursday (Oct 14) in Rome, Ga. The Bulldog doubles tandem, who earned runner-up honors at the ITA Midwest Regional Championships in...
GEORGIA STATE

