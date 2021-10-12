Draws Released for This Weekend's ITA Cup

Ava Compagnoni (avcompagnoni@ursinus.edu) The Lady Bears of Ursinus’ Women’s Tennis Team made the trip down to Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia, September 24-26, for an International Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Small College Tournament. After missing out on the ITA last year due to COVID, the Lady Bears could not wait for the competition. Many schools refused to travel for the tournament because of individual school COVID policies, therefore, teams who did compete were able to bring more players than in past years. Ursinus was able to bring six top players, seniors Maddie Russell and Cara Freedman; juniors Caitlin Vinsonhaler and Avery Samer; and freshmen Shannon Stewart and Allie Armour.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO