Government Data Privacy & Why You Should Care [10/20 Webinar]

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your state doesn’t have data protection statuses and regulations, why should you prioritize vendors that care about you and your residents’ data?. Data privacy relates to how a piece of information should be handled based on its importance. In the digital age, we apply the concept of data privacy to critical personal information. This can include Social Security numbers, health and medical records, financial information, full names, addresses, birthdates, etc.

HackerNoon

How Blockchain Can Democratize Data Collection And Why You Should Care

An incredible 2.7 billion people access Facebook-owned products (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) daily. Facebook has been able to amass an incredible amount of knowledge concerning huge swathes of the population. It's believed that with access to just 300 likes, Facebook can draw up a profile of a person [as detailed as their own spouse](https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/10/12/2018. The power of centralized online platforms can wield based on their access to users' personal information cannot be overstated.
News-Virginian

Troxel: Government wants you to have zero financial privacy

The Heritage Foundation reports President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to force financial institutions to report their customers’ account balances to the IRS. The language is hidden in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that Democrats in Congress hope to eventually pass. Consumers and financial institutions are naturally outraged...
HackerNoon

Why Businesses Need Data Governance

"Data governance is a measure of a company's control over its data" People think data governance equals data compliance & privacy. Well, that's point-blank wrong. Data governance = controlled business impact driven by data.
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
9News

IRS is sending checks to millions of Americans starting Friday

The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail on Friday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
leedaily.com

2022’s Social Security Raise Could Come With This Sneaky Surprise

From next year social security benefits will go up but along with increasing benefits, it could end up putting a burden on senior citizens. And now it’s confirmed, the experts have been discussing seniors on Social Security for months being on the edge of a huge rise in the coming year. The Social Security Administration had already declared this week that the recipients will be receiving a raise of 5.9 percent as a cost-of-living adjustment which is the highest rise to come over the last 10 years.
WKRC

If you received this letter, the IRS wants some of your stimulus money back

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Millions of people have been helped by the money distributed by the American Rescue Plan. The bill signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March sent $1,400 checks directly to most people. It also massively expanded money available to people through the tax code. Most notably, the Child Tax Credit was expanded by at least $1,000, and the first half of the credit is being delivered to eligible families every month between August and December 2021 to the tune of $15 billion in each of those payments.
newschannel20.com

New $1,400 stimulus check in 2022: Here's who's eligible

Another $1,400 stimulus check could be coming your way from the federal government. Parents who had a child in 2021 are likely eligible for another stimulus payment in 2022, according to Insider. After the baby is born, parents can receive the additional $1,400 after filing their tax return in 2022.
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
news4sanantonio.com

New stimulus payments are two weeks away... here's who gets the money

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Stimulus payments are being sent out by the federal government this fall. The next payment is scheduled to be delivered in about two weeks. The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. In the middle of October,...
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
Deseret News

There could be an extra $300 in your bank account

The fourth round of child tax credit payments will reach millions of families on Friday. The Biden administration approved the child tax credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported. That bill expanded...
The Motley Fool

4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes to Avoid at All Costs

Medicare's open enrollment begins in mid-October. It's a great opportunity for existing enrollees to make changes to their coverage. These open enrollment mistakes could end up being very costly. In less than a week, open enrollment will kick off for Medicare participants. To be clear, this period applies to current...
