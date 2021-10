Paris, IL. (ECWd) - Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2022 Best Middle Schools rankings. For the first time, U.S. News has published rankings and data on more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country. Schools are ranked at the state and district level. Paris Union School District No. 95 is pleased to announce that Mayo Middle School was recognized this year. The methodology for the brand-new rankings focuses on two areas: math and reading proficiency, or how well students perform on state assessments, and math and reading performance, or how well they perform compared to expectations.

