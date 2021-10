The Dodgers are switching things up in the lineup again, as Gavin Lux will be in the starting lineup for the first time this postseason. Lux will be hitting sixth in the lineup and will be in center field. With Lux in center field, Cody Bellinger will play first base. AJ Pollock isn’t in the lineup for the first time this postseason, as Chris Taylor will be in left field.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO