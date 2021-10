NORFOLK, Va. – Paola Matos and Shonte Seale each put down 13 kills to lift Norfolk State to its first MEAC volleyball victory of the season, 3-1 over Coppin State on Friday night. The Spartans dropped the first set 25-14, but rallied to win the next three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-16. Matos did not commit an error in her 19 swings for a .684 hitting percentage. Seale hit .310 and added seven digs for the Spartans (5-11, 1-4 MEAC), who snapped their five-match losing streak overall and seven-match skid against the Eagles (8-8, 2-2). The Spartans got off to a slow start, committing eight attack errors while CSU hit .214. Reigning MEAC Player of the Year Miajavon Coleman had four kills for the Eagles in the opening set.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO