Tudor Gold Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement Financing to $11.5 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has agreed with...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

kitco.com

Eric Sprott invests C$48 million in New Found Gold

New Found said it intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund exploration of New Found's...
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

RYU Apparel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

RYU Apparel Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500 convertible debenture units at a price of $1,000 per debenture unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million. The offering replaces the previously announced $12.5 million non-brokered private placement of debenture units set out in news...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Seahawk Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) ("Seahawk") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of common shares ( Hard Dollar - HD Shares, and Flow-through - FT Shares) to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Placement").
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Accretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $180,000,000 Initial Public Offering

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ENERU" beginning tomorrow, October 21, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ENER," "ENERR," and "ENERW," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Green Light Metals Inc. Announces Completion of Asset Purchase Transaction with Aquila Resources Inc. and Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Green Light Metals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 4, 2021 it closed on the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") to acquire a 100% interest in the Bend and Reef assets located in Wisconsin USA, from Aquila Resources Inc. ("Aquila").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Option to Acquire B.C. Mining Properties

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc.(TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF)the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an oversubscribed third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's assets, primarily its MacArthur copper oxide project in Nevada, and general working capital.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mercurity Fintech (MFH) Announces $5M Private Placement

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH), a fintech company powered by blockchain technology and provides services including asset digitization, and cross-border remittance technology support, announced today that it has entered into purchase agreements with investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5 million to the Company, which will be settled in the form of USDC. Pursuant to the private placements, the Company will issue up to 571,428,570 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.00875 per ordinary share, and warrants to purchase up to 571,428,570 ordinary shares at agreed prices. The Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each ADS represents 360 ordinary shares. Mercurity expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including continued investments in purchasing Bitcoin mining hardware, product development, research and development expenses, and working capital.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Announces Additional Increase to Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce due to ongoing strong demand it has again increased the amount being offered pursuant to its previously announced private placement to up to 66,666,666 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.06 (C$0.075) per Unit for gross proceeds of up to US$4,000,000 (C$5,000,000) (the "Private Placement"). The Company has raised US$2,338,170 (C$2,922,713) in the first and second tranches of the Private Placement, and will seek to complete a third tranche closing shortly.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Announces up to $8,000,000 Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV)(OTCQB: CVVUF)(FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $8,000,000 (the "Offering").
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sassy Announces Dividend Spinout of 8.83 Million Gander Gold Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB: SSYRF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the dividend spinout distribution (the "Spinout") to its shareholders of an aggregate of 8,833,333 common shares (the "Gander Shares") in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gander Gold Corporation ("Gander"). This number of Gander Shares represents the settlement of 100% of the debt outstanding between Gander and Sassy associated with the acquisition of the Company's Newfoundland exploration properties.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brascan Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Exploration Plans and Upcoming Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Brascan Gold Inc. (CSE: BRAS) ("Brascan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BRAS" (the "Listing"). In connection with the Listing, the Company has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Potent Ventures Announces First Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company accepted subscriptions for 15,430,000 units at a price of CDN $0.04 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of CDN$617,200. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for CDN$0.05 for a period of 2 years from the issue date. All of the securities issuable in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for $2.85 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) -...
MARKETS
KPVI Newschannel 6

i-80 Gold Corp. Announces Additional Details on Financing Package

Intention to Seek Written Shareholder Consent for Certain Equity Issuances including to Orion and Equinox. All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. RENO, Nev., Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") announces that in connection with the previously announced acquisitions by the Company of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits from Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM") and the Ruby Hill mine from affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management ("Waterton"), the Company will be seeking shareholder approval pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of certain proposed issuances of securities and common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to one or more investment funds managed by Orion Resource Partners (collectively, together with their respective affiliates, "Orion"), Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") and certain other potential convertible debt investors, as further described in a news release dated September 7, 2021 and detailed below.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Tudor Gold arranges $7 million financing

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV, TUC-Frankfurt] said it has arranged for a $7 million brokered private placement of common shares and flow-through shares, with proceeds earmarked for the company's Treaty Creek project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle area. The private placement will consist of common shares priced at $2.10 per common...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

DLP Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - DLP Resources Inc.(TSXV: DLP)(the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 170,000 flow-through common shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $51,000.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Innocan Pharma Corporation Announces C$8.2 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements for a private placement of the Company's common shares (a "Common Share" and, collectively, the "Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Common Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$8.2 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 9,679,000 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 9,679,000 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$0.85 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.10 per share at any time prior to the five-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"). The Company expects the Closing Date to occur on or about October 13, 2021. The Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENERU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BXT ETF Series Solutions

FORM N-1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933[X]. Pre-Effective Amendment No. Post-Effective Amendment No. REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940[X]. Amendment No. 754[X]. (Check appropriate box or boxes.) ETF SERIES SOLUTIONS. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 615 East Michigan Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin...
MARKETS

