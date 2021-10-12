Tudor Gold Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement Financing to $11.5 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements for a private placement of the Company's common shares (a "Common Share" and, collectively, the "Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Common Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$8.2 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 9,679,000 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 9,679,000 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$0.85 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.10 per share at any time prior to the five-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"). The Company expects the Closing Date to occur on or about October 13, 2021. The Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO