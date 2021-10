Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost is here and with it comes a host of spoooOOooky activities for players to participate in. All in all, it’s mostly the same as last year with a few new… grindy twists. But there is one item, called the Ascendant Lens, that is leaving players a bit perplexed. Here’s how to get the Ascendant Lens in Destiny 2 and what it does in Festival of the Lost 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO