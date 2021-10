Protecting Americans from Future Pandemics Doesn’t Threaten Hunting Traditions. Earlier this year NRDC sent a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) asking it to ban U.S. imports and exports of wild mammals and birds to help prevent future zoonotic pandemics like COVID-19. Since then, several hunting organizations have expressed concerns that NRDC seeks to undermine hunting traditions by calling for a ban on the movement of game across state lines. This is not the case. NRDC’s petition is focused on halting the risky movement of wild mammals and birds between countries—not the kind of traditional hunting some Americans enjoy. Here’s why.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO