The pandemic may have stopped live music for a beat, but on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. the UW-Whitewater Jazz One Ensemble and world famous guest artist Robert Hurst showed the audience that jazz is alive and well. Presented with a timeless and classy sound, the only word to adequately describe the outcome of the night is, success. They reminded everyone what it means to go out for a night and truly enjoy music – not simply to listen, but to be engrossed.

