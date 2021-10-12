CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Country Girls Takes Second and Boys Take Third at West Delaware

By Alex Fencl
Cover picture for the articleTwo meets away from districts, the West Delaware cross-country meet provided a taste of what the battle for state will be like. With an average time of 20:40 and a team score of 96, The varsity girls XC team got runner up out of 18 teams at the West Delaware meet...

