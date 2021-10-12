CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

“The Darkness V” Set for Halloween Night in Collinwood

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s October, so it’s time to get out those ghosts, goblins, and scary spiders! And, support your local Beautification Board, friends, and family!. The Collinwood Beautification Board will be hosting The Darkness V on Halloween night in Collinwood at the Collinwood Recreation Building. On Halloween, October 31st, there will food vendors (a good time for supper), games, LOTS of candy, a costume contest, and a Trunk or Treat contest. Be sure to have lots of candy to hand out, as the visitors to your trunk are your judges!

waynecountynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
crowleytoday.com

Library sets Halloween events

The Acadia Parish Library has brewed up a variety of fun activities for Halloween. • Saturday, Oct. 23 - “Ghost in a Jar” Craft Hour. This activity will kick off APL’s spooky season and will begin at 10 a.m. at the Crowley Library. Adults, teens and children are all invited, but “little hands” should be accompanied by adults because hot glue is required for one of the steps.
CROWLEY, LA
geneseorepublic.com

Orion, Andover set Halloween celebrations

Orion and Andover will take a couple of days to celebrate Halloween. Main Street Orion will kick off the celebration with the Haunted Halloween Hustle on Friday, Oct. 29. At 4 p.m. children wearing Halloween costumes are invited to come to Central Park with their families. They will parade through the business district.
ANDOVER, IL
Citizen Tribune

Morristown getting set for busy Halloween

Fall leaves are starting to change color and the smell of autumn is in the air. But, it’s also time for another October event – Halloween. In Morristown, there are plenty of options to find ghosts, goblins and scary masked marauders, ready to jump out and scream “Boo!”. Most people...
MORRISTOWN, TN
thebestmix1055.com

Halloween Hysteria set for Oct. 14

Ghosts, goblins, witches and other Halloween fixtures will be roaming downtown Fremont next week. MainStreet Fremont will be presenting its annual Halloween Hysteria from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Shannon Mullen, interim director of MainStreet, said it is the 14th year for the event. “It is a fun, safe...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collinwood#A Good Time#The Beautification Board
Daily Gate City

Bloodfest in the Midwest set for Halloween weekend

KEOKUK- As we shift into the autumn months we often find that many of the activities that we enjoy during the summer, are sadly coming to an end. That, however is not the case with the local music scene in southeast Iowa. This in a large way is due to Joystix Rockade owner Pete Joy.
KEOKUK, IA
ETOnline.com

Best Pajama Sets for Halloween and Lounging

While a classic Halloween costume is great, it isn't always the most comfortable option. That's why these days, many families are opting for matching, Halloween-inspired pajama sets and onesies instead -- and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable and can help any at-home moment, including sleeping (or trick or treating, for that matter), feel cozier.
APPAREL
idahocountyfreepress.com

Halloween activities set locally

A variety of Halloween activities are set for the upcoming weeks throughout the area, including the following:. • COTTONWOOD — Drug and Alcohol Trends and Education (DATE) and Cottonwood Emergency Services are sponsoring a Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Free entry and fun for everyone.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Shropshire Star

Singing, storytelling and dancing in the dark at late-night festival

There will be singing, storytelling and dancing in the dark at a unique festival in the Shropshire Hills. The first DarkFest will take place at Cardingmill Valley, and organisers say it will be "a feast for the senses, generating an atmosphere of discovery and mystery through a combination of light, sound, song, words and movement".
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Fosters Daily Democrat

'Light and Dark': A NHAA member exhibit with a nod to Halloween

PORTSMOUTH – “Light and Dark,” a dichotomy as old as time. This is the theme of the New Hampshire Art Association’s members exhibit for October at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery. As the days get shorter and the nights get longer, what is illuminated and what is hidden in the...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
waynecountynews.net

Trunk or Treat at Sportsplex on Halloween

The City of Waynesboro will be hosting the 2nd Annual Community Drive-Through Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Sunday, October 31st. The Trunk or Treat event will once again be held in the Sportsplex parking lot from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Churches, civic groups, and other citizens will be set...
FESTIVAL
Temple Daily Telegram

Armstrong Halloween Carnival set for Saturday

BELTON — The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will hold its annual Halloween Carnival at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The carnival will be held at the Armstrong Community Center, 7800 Armstrong Road just south of Belton. offers fun for the entire family, including bingo for prizes, an old-fashioned cake walk, games...
BELTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Dark Cold Night

ARRIVAL TIME: Please arrive 10-15 minutes before class in order to get checked in, get uncorked, get aprons on & in your seat before the party starts! Your instructor is required to start class on time!. BYOB: Our studio is a BYOB establishment so bring your favorite snacks and drinks...
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Herald

Free pumpkin carving and Days of Darkness at Imperial Oak Brewing this Halloween

Come gouge some gourds. On Thursday, Oct. 28, Imperial Oak Brewing is hosting a free pumpkin carving night at 7 p.m. at IOB Brookfield, 9526 Ogden Ave. in Brookfield. Complimentary pumpkins and tools will be provided, just bring your creativity! The bar will be serving up some spooky themed cocktails & beer infusions including "RedRum" rum spiced cider, "Blood in the Water" Imperial Black IPA with blood orange, and "PB&J" Milk Stout. GrzGrub will be on site serving up their Chili among other tasty treats and the screens will be tuned to some frightening flicks.
BROOKFIELD, IL
foxbaltimore.com

HersheyPark in the Dark offers families Halloween fun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — HersheyPark in the Dark is open to the public for Halloween fun. The popular central Pennsylvania theme park with family-friendly rides and thrilling coasters just a short drive from the Baltimore region. Quinn Bryner , director of Public Relations and Strategy at HersheyPark, explains park hours, entertainment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lima News

Halloween celebration set in downtown Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Cultural Committee and OGHS Key Club will host a trick-or-treat event from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in downtown Ottawa. A “Monster Mash” will be held at the Rex Center Park from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. that day, with PJ the Real DJ spinning Halloween tunes.
OTTAWA, OH
creativeloafing.com

FANTAstic Halloween After Dark at World of Coca-Cola

On Thursday, Oct. 14, World of Coca-Cola will open its doors after hours for its first-ever adults-only event from 7-10 p.m. The event will feature a live DJ, Halloween-themed entertainment and a full bar with an exclusive “FANTAstic Halloween” cocktail. Tickets include two drink vouchers for wine and beer. Food and additional drinks will be available for purchase. Costumes are welcome, and face coverings are required except in spaces designated for eating and drinking. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
FOOD & DRINKS
southernminn.com

Trivia night— Halloween edition

5 rounds of back-to-back Halloween themed trivia for teams of up to 6 people. Food will be served until 8:30; drinks until close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy