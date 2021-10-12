“The Darkness V” Set for Halloween Night in Collinwood

It’s October, so it’s time to get out those ghosts, goblins, and scary spiders! And, support your local Beautification Board, friends, and family!. The Collinwood Beautification Board will be hosting The Darkness V on Halloween night in Collinwood at the Collinwood Recreation Building. On Halloween, October 31st, there will food vendors (a good time for supper), games, LOTS of candy, a costume contest, and a Trunk or Treat contest. Be sure to have lots of candy to hand out, as the visitors to your trunk are your judges!