Capitol Closeup: Political Shenanigans in New Hampshire
Paul speaks with award-winning veteran New Hampshire political reporter Kevin Landrigan about recent New Hampshire political shenanigans. Anti-vax protesters shut down the executive council, without arrests but armed police surround climate change protests and arrest 18. A Powerful committee chairman forced to resign over conspiracy-laden emails and Governor Sununu travels nationwide courting influential Republicans.www.nhtalkradio.com
Comments / 0