CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Capitol Closeup: Political Shenanigans in New Hampshire

nhtalkradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul speaks with award-winning veteran New Hampshire political reporter Kevin Landrigan about recent New Hampshire political shenanigans. Anti-vax protesters shut down the executive council, without arrests but armed police surround climate change protests and arrest 18. A Powerful committee chairman forced to resign over conspiracy-laden emails and Governor Sununu travels nationwide courting influential Republicans.

www.nhtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Shenanigans#Executive Council
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy