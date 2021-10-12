New Policy Allows Maine Businesses to Implement Reusable Food Containers

News release from Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainable Solutions and the Natural Resources Council of Maine. Augusta, ME (October 12, 2021) – Policy changes to Maine’s Food Code now allow businesses to save money and protect the environment by offering reusable and returnable take-out food containers. Environmental advocates and business owners applauded the move, noting it marks a significant change in state policy that will curb pollution and protect Maine’s woods, waters, and wildlife, while also giving businesses more options for serving their customers and reducing costs.