CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

#NFLKnights: Week 5 Recap

R Scarlet Knights
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – Eleven Rutgers football players took the field during Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and Logan Ryan (New York Giants) led their respective teams in tackles, while Duron Harmon helped Atlanta to a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday...

scarletknights.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Surrounding cast let Daniel Jones down

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not play well in a 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In fact, it was his worst performance of the season and one of the worst since the middle of 2020. Jones tossed three interceptions — two of which were...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Matthew Stafford is “doing a dang good job” for the Rams

The Lions and Rams are taking on familiar faces at quarterback in Week Seven, as Detroit heads to L.A. for a matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium. But while the Rams are thriving at 5-1, the Lions are 0-6 and staring another loss in the face with the upcoming West Coast trip.
NFL
Onward State

Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Five Recap

Another week in the NFL has come and gone, and more and more former Nittany Lions continued to impress many across the league. Here’s a recap of how the former Nittany Lions performed during this week’s games:. Adrian Amos. After a slow start to the 2021 season Green Bay Packers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Rutgers Football#Rams#American Football#Nflknights#New York Giants#Ibew Local Union#Scarlet Knight Tackle#Gameday Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy