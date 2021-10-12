Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
azbigmedia.com

10 apps where people are scammed the most in 2021

A study ranks the 10 apps where people are being scammed the most in 2021 and Facebook came in at No. 1. A record $4.2 billion was lost to online scams in 2020 and Arizona is the No.16 most-scammed state with victims losing 72 million. Scammers have grown more sophisticated...
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

How to Unlock Android Phones Easily without Passcode

Smartphones these days come with plenty of on-screen log-in methods, and the lock screen is your most important line of defense against any unintended intrusion. There can be moments where you happen to forget a phone’s password/lock pattern, and that’s a precarious situation, to say the least. Another instance could...
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
wccftech.com

Facebook May No Longer Be Called Facebook Starting Next Week

Facebook wants to change its company name as soon as next week; this is based on a report coming from The Verge. The new company name will reflect Facebook's focus on creating a metaverse, a concept that has quickly taken a massive hype in the tech world. Facebook's Decision to...
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
WTVCFOX

How to find and delete old accounts online

Ever get frustrated when you try to close an account online, but you can’t figure out how, so you just forget about it? Keeping all that unused personal data lying around the internet could put your digital privacy and security at risk. Now, Consumer Reports reveals some tips and tricks to help you say goodbye to unwanted accounts once and for all.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
Best Life

Android Users Are Being Charged Hundreds After Clicking on This Message

Most smartphone users are aware of the risks that come from downloading or clicking on something whose origins aren't quite clear. But the latest scam, which has been brewing since the end of 2020, may even fool the most tech-savvy among us. Hackers are targeting the 2.5 billion Android users around the world and have already managed to scam millions of them out of hundreds of dollars on their phone bills by having them click on an enticing, seemingly innocuous message. Read on to find out what to avoid saying "yes" to in order to make sure you don't fall victim to this new scam.
Business Insider

Facebook is working on AI tech that will monitor your every move

Facebook envisions a future where smartglasses "become as useful in everyday life as smartphones," the company said in a new blog post. In order to achieve that future, such devices will require powerful AI software that can read and respond to the world around the headset's user. And the only way to train AI to see and hear the world like humans do is for it to experience the world like we do: from a first-person perspective.
