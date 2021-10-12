CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savory Herb Bread Pudding

By Isa Chandra Moskowitz
Epicurious
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis pudding tastes like Stove Top Stuffing Mix, which makes it a perfect base for Thanksgiving-y things or when you want a change from traditional mashed potatoes (when is that again?). Slightly stale bread works best, but if yours isn’t there yet, lightly toast the cubes for 5 minutes or so before proceeding with the recipe.

