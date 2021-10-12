CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland Community Hospital Celebrates the Upcoming Holiday Season by Giving Back to the Greater Community Through Seasonal Events

By Xiao Faria daCunha
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost giving season, and many organizations are aiming for a head-start to give back to the communities across Chicago. As the holiday season fast approaches, Roseland Community Hospital is launching special events throughout the coming months including a Trunk or Treat event and Coat Drive to give back to Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods and surrounding communities.

