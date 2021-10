Readers react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. This team has so many broken parts to describe. The defense and special teams were the only bright side today. The coaching staff looks confused with too many RPOs and about 20 rushes, along with too many flags, dropped passes, sacks and that safety. But that end of the game excitement made me forget about all the Eagles' short comings! Whew, my blood pressure and heart rate!

