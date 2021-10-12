Watch now: Levi Falck says he doesn't like Minnesota 'at all'

BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton released a Sunday edition of his “Funky Friday” videos during the NFL’s Week 6 slate, and relayed a few messages to his fans. He of course wants to still play football, and said that he has even received some offers. He also revealed that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19, after being reluctant to do so while a member of the New England Patriots It was during Newton’s five-day absence after a COVID testing misunderstanding that allowed Mac Jones to take over the Patriots offense and ultimately beat out the veteran quarterback. Newton explained his reluctance to the vaccination...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO