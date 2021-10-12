Handsome Dogs Like Dusty Deserve Someone Special Like You

Cleaning up after your dog does their dirty business is just part of being a responsible dog owner. However, we know that not everyone is responsible. Nothing sucks more when you accidentally step into a pile of dog poo. Once you've stepped in it you're tracking it everywhere, it's stinky and it's harder than hell to get out of those little crevices on the sole of your tennis shoes. Most of the time you have to wait until it's hardened and then beat your shoes against a brick wall or driveway to get it all out. Life would be better if dog owners would just clean up after their dogs do their business.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO