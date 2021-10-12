Handsome Dogs Like Dusty Deserve Someone Special Like You
Every dog on the land deserves someone special. After all, they have nothing but love for you and it's unconditional 100% of the time. Meet Dusty. Dusty is a shepherd mix that is five years old and weighs about seventy pounds. When it comes to being loyal with lots of love to give he's no exception, however, he is a little partial though. Dusty prefers the company of men, it's not that he doesn't like the ladies, he's just more comfortable around them and he really enjoys being a ride-along buddy with his owner.knue.com
