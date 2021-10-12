CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Handsome Dogs Like Dusty Deserve Someone Special Like You

By Lucky Larry
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every dog on the land deserves someone special. After all, they have nothing but love for you and it's unconditional 100% of the time. Meet Dusty. Dusty is a shepherd mix that is five years old and weighs about seventy pounds. When it comes to being loyal with lots of love to give he's no exception, however, he is a little partial though. Dusty prefers the company of men, it's not that he doesn't like the ladies, he's just more comfortable around them and he really enjoys being a ride-along buddy with his owner.

knue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Dallas Man’s Big Halloween Decor is so Horrific Police are Called

Some people just can't help but overdramatize something very simple and fun. Sure, it looks like all hell has broken loose in this guys yard but also remember that it's October, the spookiest month of the year. People love to go all out for Halloween, including this Dallas man. So much so, that the police have been called to his house because of his display.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler Residents Debate Where The Scary “Sheep Lady” Is From

Every city or town has a scary ghost story or urban legend to tell. Whether its "Candyman" or "Bloody Mary", in my travels across the many cities and blocks of the world, you will hear a story about a mysterious entity "snatching kids" and doing other weird stuff despite the fact that almost everyone who tells the tale has never actually seen these things happen.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview Resident Asks for a Zoo, Residents Give Funny Answers

I love taking a trip to the zoo. It's really cool to see animals that we wouldn't normally see on an everyday basis. It's also a great way to learn about the different animal environments around the world. Yes, there are those who feel that zoos are a complete waste of time and I can respect their reasoning. But I do believe zoos do more good than harm. One Longview resident would love to have a zoo in the Longview area and residents responses did not disappoint.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Escape To Florida With Old Dominion

It’s been a hard year and you deserve a little vacation. Grab your bestie and jump on a plane for an escape to Florida with Old Dominion. We’re hooking you up with two tickets to their show in Hollywood, Florida plus $500 cash. And before you come to the show,...
FLORIDA STATE
101.5 KNUE

The A to Z Guide of Tyler, Texas

Tyler offers its residents and visitors a wide variety of activities, whether it's family activities, dining out, cultural experiences or history, there is a lot to do and learn. Whether you've lived in Tyler all of your life or you're doing a little research on the Rose City because you...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fur People#East Texas#Collar#The Humane Society
101.5 KNUE

Texas Mom Sues Cops for Arresting Her After Leaving Kids Home Alone

For many of you this probably isn't even that far or a stretch, but imagine you have a spouse who is deployed overseas and two children ages 12 and 14. They are responsible kids who are accustomed to looking after themselves, one has perfect attendance and the other is distance learning, on her own. So, like I said they're responsible.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Simple and Yummy Halloween Treat Ideas That Everyone Seems to Love

Like so many other people my wife LOVES Halloween, and she likes to make it fun for everyone else. She enjoys hosting Halloween parties and we seem to learn things each year that we host friends , family, and coworkers. The biggest learning curve has to be with the food offered during the party. When it comes to treats and snacks for a Halloween party don't overthink it, keep it simple and load up the carbs if people will be drinking alcohol.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 KNUE

A Tyler Apartment Complex Wants To DNA Swab Dogs So They Can Test Dog Poop

Cleaning up after your dog does their dirty business is just part of being a responsible dog owner. However, we know that not everyone is responsible. Nothing sucks more when you accidentally step into a pile of dog poo. Once you've stepped in it you're tracking it everywhere, it's stinky and it's harder than hell to get out of those little crevices on the sole of your tennis shoes. Most of the time you have to wait until it's hardened and then beat your shoes against a brick wall or driveway to get it all out. Life would be better if dog owners would just clean up after their dogs do their business.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
101.5 KNUE

Little Debbie has Turned a Favorite Holiday Snack into Ice Cream

Little Debbie made an announcement on Thursday, October 14, that will make every taste bud excited. They decided to take a holiday season favorite snack cake and turn it into an ice cream. My sister said on Facebook what all of us were thinking when this news was announced, "I'll never be skinny." That announcement? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream. O.M.G.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is Common Sense Gone? Funny Walmart Fail Says Yes

Sometimes you see things that make you tilt your head thinking, "They had to have done this on purpose. Right?" One of my favorite things to see are epic fails when it comes to birthday cakes. You know when you call a bakery and tell them over the phone that you want it to say "Happy Birthday" and underneath put that person's name? However, you show up and the cake literally says "Happy birthday underneath Brandy". You've seen those right? We all have some good laughs over those I am sure, but this new TikTok I saw may just take the cake, for real.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
101.5 KNUE

These 10 TikTok Videos are Guaranteed to Make You Cry Happy Tears

Before we jump into the videos that will make the tears appear out of nowhere, I want to say thank you to every military service member who allows us to enjoy the freedoms we have each day. Thank you will never be enough, but these men and women deserve to know that they are appreciated everyday. Just like most people, when I see these military reunion videos I have to stop and watch, and next thing you know something flies into my eye and it begins to water.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
101.5 KNUE

Horrible East Texan Cuts Off Alligator’s Tail and Leaves for Dead

These kind of stories really piss me off. We have alligators in East Texas. Are they dangerous? Yes. What do you do if you see one? Walk away. But here's the thing, even if one snaps at you or tries to swallow your dog, you don't cut off it's tail and leave it to suffer. That appears to be what an East Texan has done and they will face jail time if they are caught.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Cute Halloween Costumes For Your Pets

I truly envy those who can dress their cats and dogs up in little Halloween costumes. My cats are not cooperative and my dog acts like she's being absolutely tortured. Enjoy your charmed life full of dogs dressed up like cowboys and cats dressed like pizza. You are truly living the dream, so I've put together a list of super cute costumes to add to your pet's ever-expanding Halloween wardrobe!
PETS
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy