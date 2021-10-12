CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Savings Day 2021: Tips on budgeting & saving

By Kelly Simek
KHON2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, October 12, is National Savings Day! It’s a day to reflect on your saving and spending habits, and plan to make changes to have more change. This morning, we learned some money saving tips from Bryan Yucoco, Senior Business Development Officer at Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union.

