Elon Musk has cemented his place at the top of the league of richest people in the world after a stock sale added $11bn to his net worth.With a total fortune of $236bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX is comfortably ahead of former number one Jeff Bezos, whom he surpassed as the wealthiest man in the world in January.The Amazon founder’s net worth stands at $197bn, with LVMH’s Bernard Arnault in third place with $164bn.Mr Musk has added $66.5bn to his total so far this year due to a strong performance by...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO