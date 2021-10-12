CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

City Council Work Session Recap for Oct. 11, 2021

 10 days ago
The Las Cruces City Council will support efforts that will enable the City’s Community Development Department to apply to the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division to make Las Cruces the newest of 10 Certified Local Governments in New Mexico.

City Council’s endorsement came during its Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 Work Session in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

City Attorney Jennifer Vega Brown told the Council it did not have to take formal action to approve the application. However, a letter requesting certification from Mayor Ken Miyagishima, will be written and submitted with the City’s application. It has already been determined the City has met all other requirements to apply for Certified Local Government status.

The Mayor’s letter and application are expected to be submitted to the state Historic Preservation Division by early November.

The Certified Local Government program encourages the preservation of cultural resources by promoting a partnership among local governments, the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division, and the National Park Service, which is responsible for the National Historic Preservation program. The Certified Local Government program provides a role for local governments to be involved in historic preservation efforts.

Certified Local Government status provides benefits to local governments in the form of funding opportunities only to those who have that status, technical assistance, and participation in the nomination process for listings in the National Register of Historic Places. An added benefit is that there is no cost to apply and participate.

The current nine Certified Local Governments in New Mexico include: the City of Albuquerque; the Village of Columbus; the City of Deming; the City of Las Vegas; Lincoln County; Los Alamos County; City of Santa Fe; the Village of Santa Clara, and the Town of Taos.

Being a Certified Local Government could benefit Las Cruces by providing grants and funding that have not been available before to the City. Some historical preservation projects that potentially could benefit include: the Amador Hotel, the Branigan Cultural Center, the Alameda Historical District, and the Mesquite Street Historical District.

