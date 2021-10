Giving someone a ticket for running a red light without a police officer witnessing the offense is still not legal in Minnesota. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says he'd like to see this change and he and St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson have been actively lobbying for this change at the state legislature. Kleis says a few years ago Chief Anderson and he testified at a committee meeting at the state legislature but red light cameras were voted down.

