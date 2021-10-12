CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alexander Arntzen‘s Last Man Down Original Score to be Released By Alpha 7 Music

musicalamerica.com
 10 days ago

Alexander Arntzen’s score to the upcoming action thriller, Last Man Down is getting released on October 19, 2021 by Alpha 7 Music. The album consists of 24 original tracks. The film, directed by Fansu Njie, is getting distributed by Saban Films on October 19, 2021. The film stars Daniel Stisen, Olga...

www.musicalamerica.com

aiptcomics

‘Last Man Down’ review: Bringing action the way it used to be

Last Man Down is further proof that there will be pandemic movies of all sorts over the next few years. Civilization has been ravaged by a deadly disease. John Wood (Daniel Stisen) is a special forces officer who has decided to live life alone after his wife is murdered. When a woman named Maria Johnson (Olga Kent) appears at his doorstep, John decides to face his past.
MOVIES
fscsouthern.com

Students create original musical production

The door to the practice room opens, and music mixes with voices. Kendall Uslan can be heard giving blocking information while Kai Anderson runs one of the lead actresses through her solo. Even to the closest follower of broadway, however, these scenes and songs are not familiar. Many people dream...
THEATER & DANCE
noisypixel.net

Guardians of the Galaxy Releases Original Sony Music Video; Full Licensed Tracklist Revealed

Developer Eidos-Montreal and publisher Square Enix have released the second single from their upcoming game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in the form of an ’80s inspired VHS music video. Titled “Zero to Hero,” the song features the Star Lord Band and gives players some insight into why protagonist Peter Quill adopted the “Star-Lord” nickname.
VIDEO GAMES
musictech.net

Scoring an apocalypse: Herdis Stefansdottir on her music for FX’s Y: The Last Man

“I just went for it, doing whatever I thought was exciting and interesting and cool. I guess I got lucky that they liked it.” We’re speaking with composer Herdis Stefansdottir about her new score for Y: The Last Man, FX’s adaptation of the seminal 2002 comic books penned by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
MUSIC
#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#The Last Man#Saban Films#Initiation#Woods#Orchestral And Electronic#Nordic
allkpop.com

CL counts down to the release of 'ALPHA'

CL counts down the days to the release of her 1st full album, 'Alpha', with a new teaser. Just a couple of days ahead of the full release of her 1st full album, CL dropped another striking teaser showing off her charisma. In this teaser image, CL is seen wearing a black dress with a set of bright cherry-colored boxing gloves.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

DONNIE VIE Releases "Party Time" Single And Music Video Featuring The Original Batmobile

Donnie Vie announces the release of his brand new single and video, "Party TIme." You can stream or purchase the single here, and watch the video below. "Party Time” is a party anthem that is bursting with fun and creativity from the first note till the last. The "Party Time" song and video both contain Chip Znuff, which has brought the two together for the first time working together in eight years.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Adam Schlesinger’s Ivy Bandmates Unearth Home Movies for Short Film Tribute

Adam Schlesinger’s bandmates in the indie-pop outfit Ivy have released a new short film honoring the singer-songwriter, who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year. While Schlesinger was best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne and as a composer for film, TV, and theater, Ivy was a constant throughout his career. “Ivy always flew under the radar to the world, which was fine,” says Schlesinger’s bandmate, Andy Chase, in the new video. “But in the context of Adam Schlesinger, and even myself and Dominique [Durand], Ivy was the rabbit’s foot — the magical union between the three of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Chernobyl’ Producing Studio Moves Into Music Space With Investment in Iconic London Venue Koko

Sister, the fast-rising studio founded by the powerhouse trio of Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch and which was behind HBO/Sky’s smash-hit miniseries Chernobyl, is making a significant move into the music space. The production company, which has major upcoming projects including BBC/AMC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw, and the Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers for HBO/Sky, has taken a stake in renowned London venue Koko, currently undergoing a major three-year £70 million ($96.8 million) restoration and due to reopen in Spring 2022. Dating back to 1900, the near-legendary venue played host to the likes of Charlie Chaplin...
MUSIC
darkhorizons.com

“Cowboy Bebop” Scores Original Actors

The original Japanese voice cast of the classic “Cowboy Bebop” anime series will reprise their roles for the Japanese dub track of Netflix’s upcoming live-action series adaptation launching next month. The entire main cast will be returning sans Jet’s voice actor, Unsho Ishizuka, who passed away in 2018. All will...
COMICS
Variety

‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively. Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022. Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Noir Film ‘The Blue Rose’ Rounds Out Cast With Ray Wise, Danielle Bisutti, Nikko Austen Smith

“The Blue Rose,” a new noir thriller from writer- director George Baron, has rounded out its ensemble cast. Joining the project currently shooting in Los Angeles is Ray Wise (“The Lazarus Effect,” “X-Men: First Class”), Danielle Bisutti (“God of War,” “Insidious: Chapter 2″), Nikko Austen Smith (“Queen Sugar,” “The Birch“), Logan Miller (“Love, Simon,” “Escape Room) and newcomer and musician Glüme. They join the previously announced Olivia Scott Welch and Baron, who will also star. Set in the 1950s, the movie follows a one-night journey of two rookie detectives as they set out to solve a homicide, only to find themselves in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicalamerica.com

Call for Scores: Cello and piano works by Black and Latinx composers

The Sphinx Organization, PARMA Recordings, cellist Thomas Mesa, and pianist Michelle Cann present a call for scores open exclusively to Black and Latinx composers. Teaming up for the first time, these organizations and individuals aim to amplify the voices of musicians from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in classical music by providing a fully funded recording opportunity and album release made possible through the support of a Sphinx Organization MPower Artist Grant and by PARMA Recordings.
MUSIC
shepherdexpress.com

Fallen Down Angels Release New Music with Plenty of History

While Over By There may be the debut CD by Milwaukee’s Fallen Down Angels, David Thomas and John Reilly’s history reaches back to legendary Milwaukee clubs The Starship and Zak’s. Conversation of their musical adventures veers off into stories of mistaken arrests for driving stolen vehicles across state lines; police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
musicalamerica.com

Denise Marsa’s The Pass Musical Official Selection 2021 United Solo Festival NYC November 18, 9PM

(New York, New York) – In September 2018 The Pass premiered in London at The Playground Theatre. Journalists who attended the two performances expressed their strong support for the piece. London Theatre 1 Chris Omaweng wrote, “A nuanced and fascinating show. It all fits like a glove.” Encouraged by the glowing reviews the author of the show, singer-songwriter Denise Marsa was invigorated and gained the momentum she needed to stay on track with the project. She explained “I set out to tell my story about an artist who never quite gets to where she wants to be, although she comes close. She applies focus, tenacity, and determination. Though her talent was continuously praised, she still never really hits it big. There are many shows about artists and bands that have reached the pinnacle of success, this is a story about not getting to the top. About doing what you love, no matter what the consequences, and staying relevant in a constantly changing industry. This show is more about me coming to terms with my long, winding, and adventurous career path and exposing my vulnerability.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She was happy to help': Adele 'seeks advice from Celine Dion about upcoming Las Vegas residency and how to manage her full-on workload'

Adele has reportedly been taking advice from Celine Dion ahead of a rumoured Las Vegas residency. The megastar, 33, recently announced her return to music with her new single Easy On Me being released next week. She is said to have been getting tips from the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, 53, about making a residency work.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES

