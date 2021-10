I read with some disgust the recent partisan op-ed by Utah’s Republican representatives about Joe Biden’s designation of Bears Ears (“A Monumental Insult,” Oct 8). While I don’t disagree that a plan for the management of the land is necessary for its proper preservation, I thought back to what their leader, President Donald Trump, had planned to do: Sell off nearly two million acres of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante for private development. It would’ve been the largest reduction of public land protection in United States history — nearly 85% of its land.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO