Fire Damages Home on Senna Drive

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fully involved residential structure just after 3:30 a.m. overnight on the 4000 block of Senna Drive to find the home engulfed in flames on arrival. Thirty-one firefighters from the Las Cruces Fire Department responded along with Las Cruces Police Department and American Medical Response Ambulance Personnel.

Firefighters were not able to supply enough water initially to bring the fire under control, but with the assistance of a water tanker from Dona Ana County Fire Department, the fire was brought under control. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Damage estimates are not available at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.