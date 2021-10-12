CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Fire Damages Home on Senna Drive

 10 days ago
Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fully involved residential structure just after 3:30 a.m. overnight on the 4000 block of Senna Drive to find the home engulfed in flames on arrival. Thirty-one firefighters from the Las Cruces Fire Department responded along with Las Cruces Police Department and American Medical Response Ambulance Personnel.

Firefighters were not able to supply enough water initially to bring the fire under control, but with the assistance of a water tanker from Dona Ana County Fire Department, the fire was brought under control. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Damage estimates are not available at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

