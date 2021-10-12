Marina Free Parking A Thing Of The Past?

Free parking for local residents at the Isle of Palms Marina should be a priority, according to IOP Council Member Randy Bell. Bell pointed out at the Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 28 that many of his constituents have asked why they should have to pay to park, especially since their tax dollars are financing $4.5 million in renovations at the Marina. “I would encourage the city and Brian Berrigan as manager (of the Marina) to understand that there’s many of us in the community that feel we made a significant investment in the business down there and that took away all residential parking. Frankly, that’s unacceptable to the community,” Bell said. “I would ask if Mr. Berrigan would like to come and speak to Council. I can’t explain when parking was free two years ago how a change was allowed to make it paid parking and have residents complaining because they’re being told they’re going to be booted if they don’t pay to park.” Bell said there are two issues involved: what the owners of the soonto-be-opened restaurant at the Marina plan to do about parking and that the community has contributed significantly to the Marina and is now being told “thank you for the contribution but you’re going to have to pay to park if you come down here.”