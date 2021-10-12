CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Marina Free Parking A Thing Of The Past?

islandeyenews.com
 9 days ago

Free parking for local residents at the Isle of Palms Marina should be a priority, according to IOP Council Member Randy Bell. Bell pointed out at the Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 28 that many of his constituents have asked why they should have to pay to park, especially since their tax dollars are financing $4.5 million in renovations at the Marina. “I would encourage the city and Brian Berrigan as manager (of the Marina) to understand that there’s many of us in the community that feel we made a significant investment in the business down there and that took away all residential parking. Frankly, that’s unacceptable to the community,” Bell said. “I would ask if Mr. Berrigan would like to come and speak to Council. I can’t explain when parking was free two years ago how a change was allowed to make it paid parking and have residents complaining because they’re being told they’re going to be booted if they don’t pay to park.” Bell said there are two issues involved: what the owners of the soonto-be-opened restaurant at the Marina plan to do about parking and that the community has contributed significantly to the Marina and is now being told “thank you for the contribution but you’re going to have to pay to park if you come down here.”

islandeyenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Traffic
Charleston County, SC
Government
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

UK palace says queen, 95, spent night in hospital for checks

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks after being advised by her doctor this week to rest. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations.” It said she returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, “and remains in good spirits.”
U.K.
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Iop Council#Ada

Comments / 0

Community Policy