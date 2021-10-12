FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is imposing a broad new set of restrictions on the investments its officials can own, a response to questionable recent trades that forced. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
WASHINGTON (CBS) – Federal regulators have voted to allow the mixing of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration also cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they initially received, the FDA said. Up until now, people who got the Pfizer vaccine were the only ones able to get a booster. Last week, a panel of FDA outside advisers voted to endorse the third doses of the Moderna and second doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The approval comes as the CDC’s Advisory...
Officials in Southern California should consider declaring a state of emergency to help ease clogged ports in the area, a state trucking boss said. In an interview with Fox News, Shawn Yadon, CEO of the California Trucking Association, said every stakeholder in the supply chain needed to act to fix the crisis - from shipping, trucking, and rail to warehousing. This echoed the sentiments of other experts.
A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
The FDA took a decidedly neutral stance in its briefing documents for a review of Moderna boosters. The data shows that the boosters do increase antibody levels and appear to be safe. It's unclear whether Moderna boosters are needed, but the FDA green-lit the boosters Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Food...
A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday restricted the mailing of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), or e-cigarettes to consumers. The USPS's ban included products containing THC and hemp/CBD products in electronic delivery systems. Adults can make non-commercial shipments, but are limited to 10 shipments in a 30-day period. Hemp and CBD products that are not in the form of electronic delivery systems - such as vape pens - may be mailed if they contain less than 0.3% of THC. The rules were passed in reaction to the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act (POSECCA) OK'd by Congress in 2020. POSECCA required online e-cigarette retailers to verify the age of customers for all purchases, required an adult with ID to be present for delivery, and required label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products and comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements.
While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. S&P500 Stocks: ALL 0-9 a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z.
A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado.
“Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.”
Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care.
“Surgeries are being canceled....
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is facing widespread criticism after a video of her was shown to more than 300 Black churches across Virginia where she urged residents to vote for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. The move has attracted many lawyers who suggested the video violates the...
Comments / 0